Antigonish Town and County to Have a Presence at the Saltscapes Expo in Halifax

Antigonish Town and County will be well represented in Halifax this weekend at the Saltscapes Expo.

The Antigonish Visitor Information Centre will have a booth promoting local festivals and events, and its scenic beauty to potential visitors. Also at the Expo is Gabrieau’s Bistro, Riverside Speedway and the Claymore Inn.

Lynne Delorey of the V-I-C says their booth is a popular spot.

Delorey added there is additional interest in the area to potential visitors, with Antigonish Town and County hosting the Special Olympics National Summer Games in late July and early August. The Saltscapes Expo opens today and continues until Sunday.