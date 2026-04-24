Antigonish Town Council Adopts $17.9 Million Municipal Budget with no Increases in Residential and Commerce Tax Rates

Antigonish Town Council has approved its Municipal Operating Budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year. It contains $17.9 million in expenditures with no changes in the residential and commercial tax rates.

Among the measures in the document is taking $375,500 from operating reserves to support several significant operating projects. That includes doubling street patch funding from $250,000 to $500,000, a strategic communications review and plan, additional portable washrooms at the sports fields at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School along with increased servicing and repairs to banner poles and replacement of community banners.

Sewer rates will also change to support required capital improvements. The change will appear on water bills and is expected to increase the average household’s annual water bill by less than 7 dollars a month.

The waste levy will decrease by $100.48 for a single family home.

In a new environmental initiative, the town is launching what it calls the Rain Barrell Reimbursement Program with a budget of $2.500. It is intended to encourage water conservation. More details will be announced soon.