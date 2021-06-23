Antigonish Town Council Adopts Budget, Residential and Commercial Tax Rates Rise One Cent

Tax rates in the Town of Antigonish are going up but not by much.

During a special council meeting last night, the Town of Antigonish set its tax rates and budget. The

new residential tax rate is $1.10 per $100 of assessment and the new commercial rate is $2.62 per $100 of assessment. This is a spike of 1 cent for both.

Mayor Laurie Boucher says this decision was not taken lightly.

Councillor Sean Cameron was the lone nay vote on the budget and tax rates.

The operating budget for the town is $11.55 million and the capital budget is $2.8 million. Community development and paving are the big targets for the capital budget.

There’s also money in the budget for a tourism initiative involving the town and county, the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce and Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores aimed at attracting visitors to the area.