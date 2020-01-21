Antigonish Town Council Adopts Lodging Home By-law

During last night`s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members gave final reading to

a new lodging home bylaw.

The bylaw prohibits the establishment of new lodging homes, or homes with five or more bedrooms with the rooms rented out separately. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher says existing lodging homes will be allowed to remain but they have to be registered with the town, which will trigger an inspection.

Boucher said about 90 such existing lodging homes exist in the town. She said a number of residents raised concerns with lodging home residents causing disturbances