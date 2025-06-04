Antigonish Town Council adopts New Municipal Budget that Includes Property Tax Rate Increases

Antigonish Town Council passed its municipal budget and tax rates for 2025-26, with the residential-resource tax rate increasing by 17 cents to $1.30 per $100 of assessment and the commercial rate going up by 25 cents to $2.90 per $100 of assessment.

The budget includes over $16,534,588 in revenues and $22 million in capital work in 2025-26, with Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron noting they have secured $6 million in grants, with another $2.7 million anticipated. Cameron said for every $1 spent by the town for capital work, another 65 cents comes from federal and provincial partners.

Cameron said the plan is to make large investments in infrastructure, noting water and sewer were big concerns mentioned during the municipal election campaign in the fall.

The three main projects council earmarked for this year include a $5.4 million upgrade to the sewage treatment plant; major work on West Street and James Street with upgrades to water and sewer lines along with other infrastructure to be completed before paving; and full rebuild for Bay Street, with work starting near the bridge and going past the hospital, including replacing century old water and sewer lines, elevating the street to help with flood mitigation, active transportation trail work, and sidewalk improvements.

A release from the town states council recognizes any tax increase impacts the cost of living for residents, with Cameron stating it wasn’t an easy decision but a needed one, adding council is doing its best to minimize long-term burdens.

The mayor stressed the town is financially stable and they want to continue that, so they want to keep reserves healthy and ensure long-term sustainability.