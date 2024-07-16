Antigonish Town Council adopts New Option for a Mini-Pitch Facility

Antigonish will be the home of a mini-pitch facility.

In April, 2023 Maria Fraser and Trevor Reddick made a presentation to Antigonish Town Council about a mini pitch project after being approached by Scotia Bank, which offered around $286,000 for an outdoor mini-pitch that could be used for both soccer and basketball.

Later, when offered four different project options, town council selected one that would see the construction of two mini-pitches, a paved access road, parking, and a canteen and washroom building at a total cost of around $1,261,995.

However, with tenders for the work coming in higher than expected, the town voted last night to change the current project to one mini-pitch, a smaller parking lot, and a washroom, along with the groundwork for a potential second pitch.

Deputy Mayor Willy Cormier said even with the changes, this will be a good facility for the area.

The town agree to cost share 40 per cent of the project or up to $381,900. If the county agrees, they would cover 60 per cent of the costs. The county held a similar vote on Monday night.