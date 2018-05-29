Antigonish Town Council Adopts New Vending Bylaw

Antigonish Town Council gave second and final reading to its new vending bylaw. The bylaw passed with four votes of support and three votes against.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said the new bylaw is not vastly different than the old bylaw. She said council revisited the document over the ability of a vendor to set up on private property. Previously vendors could do so and not have to pay the $500 registration fee. Now, vendors that set up on private property, with permission of the property owner, also have to pay.

Jack MacPherson was one of the councillors who voted against the bylaw, noting he wasn’t in favour of the bylaw as it stood.

Boucher said the bylaw is a living document and council has the ability to change it if need be.