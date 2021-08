Following a public hearing last night, Antigonish Town Council gave second reading to andpassed a parking meter bylaw for the municipality, meaning anyone who fails to feed the meter will incur a $20 fine.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council budgeted for a parking study in the last two budgets but with covid 19 hitting in 2020, she explained they weren’t able to get true numbers for parking. With StFX University going ahead with paid parking, Boucher said council wanted to have something in place before the extra traffic hits.

Councillor Diane Roberts was the lone vote against the bylaw.