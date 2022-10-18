Antigonish Town Council Amends Taxi Rates

Last night, Antigonish Town Council officially amended the local taxi rates.

About two years ago, said Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher, local taxi services asked council to look at the taxi rates in town and potentially adjust them due to an increase in fuel costs. Boucher said a number of things came along and they had the extend the date for the changes, adding she is happy it finally came to pass.

She said it is a balancing act in keeping the rates low enough to be affordable while also keeping it worthwhile for taxi services to operate.