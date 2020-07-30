Antigonish Town Council and Mayor Laurie Boucher say They Will Ensure St. FX Reopening Plan is being Followed

Antigonish Town Council and Mayor Laurie Boucher have issued a letter to residents of the

town regarding the reopening of St.FX in the fall.

In the letter, council thanked everyone for reaching out with their concerns regarding the reopening. The letter also indicates while they know some are looking for council to state its position on the decision, the town did not have a say in the matter and cannot overrule the decision made by StFX and the province.

Town Council’s responsibility now, states the missive, is to step up for residents and make sure the reopening plan is being followed and enforced in order to keep the community safe.

Council also noted doctors at St. Martha’s, as part of Nova Scotia Health, are in discussions with StFX to address concerns such as capacity and testing in order to facilitate the safe return of students.

They also stated the town will be at the table with StFX, St. Martha’s and Nova Scotia Health as a voice to share the concerns of our community as things evolve. The letter stresses the reopening is not an issue council is shying away from, adding the town needs to be there to advocate for residents.