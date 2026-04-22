Antigonish Town Council Approves Capital Budget

Last night, Antigonish Town Council passed its capital budget by a vote of 4-2.

Antigonish mayor Sean Cameron said the big projects include completing the work on West Street and the East end of Main Street. They are also looking at the Active Transportation trail project in joining the existing trail from West Street to Church Street, new water source wells, a new fire truck, and sidewalk work including Green Drive and Pleasant Street.

Cameron, who was one of the two votes against the budget, said he was not in favour of doing the AT project this year, noting they are able to extend the deadline to 2034.

One project coming off the list includes the continuation of Bay Street from the tracks to the St. Martha’s Hospital for this year.

The total project value of the budget is around $19.5 million.