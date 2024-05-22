Antigonish Town Council Approves Development Agreement for Apartment Building on Highland Drive

Antigonish Town Council approved a development agreement for 56 Highland drive during last night’s regular meeting of council. Council passed second reading of the agreement, following a public hearing.

The developer plans on removing the current building and establishing a building with six one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments.

During the public hearing, council heard from four residents who live nearby. They voiced concerns including drainage, pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, and the demolition of the existing building.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said she understands the concerns of the residents who spoke, adding she believes through the development agreement, the town’s planner and the planning advisory committee took such concerns into consideration.

Council passed the motion unanimously.