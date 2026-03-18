Antigonish Town Council Approves Several Projects for its Upcoming Capital Budget

On Tuesday night, Antigonish Town Council voted to approve some important items for the upcoming capital budget.

Council added finishing Bay Street’s phase 1B work, and West Street 1B, while also adding source water wells, front end work for the Sewer Treatment plant, and a side walk crew to the capital budget as well.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said looking at these items early helps staff coordinate and get the tenders out, and then ideally award the projects earlier. When asked if council and staff plan to stay on top of things or get more reports so everyone is aware of the progress, Cameron responded in the affirmative.

Cameron said they are hoping to have the capital budget complete by the end of May.