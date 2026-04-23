Antigonish Town Council approves Stipend Cost of Living Adjustment

Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of a council stipend cost of living adjustment policy, during Tuesday regular meeting of council, with an increase of 2.25 per cent effective April 1.

As of March 31, the stiped for the mayor was $51,802, for the deputy mayor it was 33,147, and for the rest of council was $28,222. The stipend increase comes out to an increase of $1,165 for mayor, $745, for the deputy mayor, and $635 for the rest of council.