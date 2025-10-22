Antigonish Town Council Completes 12th meeting since the last Municipal Election

Monday’s regular council meeting for the Town of Antigonish marked the 12th meeting of council since the last municipal election.

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said in one year, council saw improvemnents with the sewer treatment plant, pointing to recently signed contracts for screening and lagoon aeration equipment, as well as the town awarding a tender to test well drilling to Brewster Well Drilling for $52,640.00 + HST. The test well drilling is expected to begin soon and be completed by the end of November.

Fencing and accessibility improvement work is also on the way for the town.