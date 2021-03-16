Antigonish Town Council concerned about Federal Cuts to Non-Profit Groups that supply Specialized Audio and Braille Materials to Libraries

Antigonish Town Council is sending a letter to the federal government regarding library funding.

On Monday, Pictou Antigonish Regional Library chair Jeff Blackwell sent a letter to the feds to restore full funding to the National Network for Equitable Library Service and the Centre for Equitable Library Access. Previously, PARL learned $4 million is to be cut from both groups, which are non-profits providing specialized audio and Braille materials to libraries.

Councillor Sean Cameron brought the matter up during the town’s regular meeting last night and council voted to help. Mayor Laurie Boucher said a number of people use the accessible materials from the local library.

Boucher said they will ask the feds to reconsider funding those non-profit groups.