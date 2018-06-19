Antigonish Town Council contributes $50,000 to 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games

The Special Olympics Canada 2018 Summer games are set to kick off in Antigonish on July 31

and organizers are deep into their preparations.

On Monday, Antigonish Town Council offered it’s $50,000 funding contribution to organizers. Mayor Laurie Boucher said council is very excited, noting the town will be inundated with visitors and she hopes everyone is ready. She said the work volunteers have put into the event is phenomenal.

Chisholm, a former mayor of Antigonish, thanked council for their support and said the event will be big for the town.

Chisholm said they’ve been working on the event for over a year and there are less than 50 days before things kick off. He said he expects there will be a few bumps along the way and a few hoops to jump through, noting the organizers are meeting regularly.

Organizers received the $50,000 contribution from the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last week.

A Website for the games states they expect over 3,000 spectators will be on site to experience the Games, in addition to over 900 athletes, 290 coaches, officials and mission staff, and 600 volunteers.