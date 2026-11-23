Antigonish Town Council dealt with a parking issue at the Creighton Lane parking lot.
Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron explained the town removed parking meters in the parking lot last year and replaced them with a kiosk system. To keep free parking available for merchants and people who work downtown, council agreed the perimeter of the parking lot would remain free.
Two weeks ago, said Cameron, town public works staff posted no parking signs along the river. During last week’s council meeting, Cameron said council decided to ask staff to remove the signs. They also decided to remove some paid parking spots so people can maneuver in the parking lot and allow for free spots along the river.
Cameron said council also asked staff to periodically place and spread a load of gravel on parking lot along the river.
To mark the 16 Days of Activism to Prevent and Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls, the Antigonish Women's Resource Centre has launched a Purple Light Campaign. The 16 days begins Wednesday. Centre Executive Director Anita Stewart says the Purple Light...
A new Glasgow Man faces several charges, including impersonating a peace officer, after an arrest earlier this week. On November 19, at approximately 10:20 a.m., a man reported that the previous night he was at a remote camp that didn’t have cellular service. While...
The Nova Scotia School Board Council of Unions invited the provincial government to return to the bargaining table before noon on Monday, November 23, with a new bargaining position developed in response to members' rejection of a tentative agreement earlier this...
New Glasgow Police will host the Safe Seniors Police Academy on Thursday November 26. The Safe Seniors Police Academy is a classroom program designed to give participants an understanding of the police and it’s operations, with a focus on crime trends and resources...
The province has announced 14 new homes for healthcare workers in New Glasgow are complete with another 12 under construction. A release states the first phase of the project, located on Washington Street, includes two townhouse buildings with one- and two-bedroom...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.