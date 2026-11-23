Antigonish Town Council dealt with a parking issue at the Creighton Lane parking lot.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron explained the town removed parking meters in the parking lot last year and replaced them with a kiosk system. To keep free parking available for merchants and people who work downtown, council agreed the perimeter of the parking lot would remain free.

Two weeks ago, said Cameron, town public works staff posted no parking signs along the river. During last week’s council meeting, Cameron said council decided to ask staff to remove the signs. They also decided to remove some paid parking spots so people can maneuver in the parking lot and allow for free spots along the river.