Antigonish Town Council Discuss Smell Coming from the Municipal Unit’s Sewer Treatment Plant

The Mayor for the Town of Antigonish said staff is doing what it can to deal with the smell coming from the municipality’s sewer treatment plant.

After much discussion surrounding the issue of the smell and what can be done about it at last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, members passed a motion to issue a request for proposals to de-sludge the lagoon at the facility. Mayor Laurie Boucher said it is a regularly scheduled procedure but with some of the conditions in the town with less water and hotter temperatures recently, they are feeling it should be done now.

Boucher said the town also hired CBCL Limited to conduct a thorough analysis of the plant, noting they received a preliminary report and are waiting for a more detailed one.

As for future upgrades, Boucher said the province announced it will contribute $2.71 million for a new screening system, with the town chipping in $1.8 million, and the county offering just over $900,000 for the work taking place in 2025.