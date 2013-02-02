Antigonish Town Council discussed Sidewalk and Snow Removal Policies at Regular Meeting

Antigonish Town Council discussed its sidewalk and snow removal policies during a regular monthly meeting last night.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said combined cost of cleanup from the storm that saw the 100 centimetres of snow earlier this month, as well as the recent weekend storm, is just under $100,000. As for their snow removal budget for the year, Boucher said they are 11 per cent over budget with a few weeks of winter left to go.

The town did not exceed its plowing budget the last four years.

Boucher said the town has a clear cut policy about snow removal from the down town core looking at the height and width of snow banks. The problem now is while some snow banks may not be high or wide enough for the policy to kick in, they are experiencing melts either from warmer weather or rain, which leads to ice.

Boucher said staff is doing a fantastic job of following the current policies, noting the policies don’t always fit the town’s situation.