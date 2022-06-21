Antigonish Town Council Endorses an Application on a Green Energy Retrofit Feasibility Study

During a regular monthly meeting of Antigonish Town Council last night, council endorsed an application regarding a green energy retrofit feasibility study through the Federation of

Canadian Municipalities green municipal fund.

In order to apply for capital funding though the FCM, the town must conduct the feasibility study. The study costs $200,000 total but the town’s contribution is $40,000.

The idea of the study is to provide a roadmap on what needs to be upgraded or retrofitted in order to help facilities and infrastructure reduce greenhouse emission, as well as help make decisions on infrastructure planning.