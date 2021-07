During a regular monthly meeting last night, Antigonish town council gave approval to a noise bylaw exemption for a grad farewell event set for Columbus Field on Friday, weather permitting.

A group- of parents organized a grad event for local high school students this year. The event will include a barbeque dinner, a movie, and music. Mayor Laurie Boucher said council was approached by organizers, noting all COVID regulations will be followed.

The rain date for the event is Monday, July 26