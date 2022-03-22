Antigonish Town Council hears from Groups Planning Summer Events This Year

two years, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said council is eager to wrap its arms around groups looking to schedule events this year.

Monday’s council meeting featured presentations from the Antigonish Highland Society in regards to this year’s Highland Games, Festival Antigonish about its plans for the summer, and the Positive Action for Keppoch Society about potential upgrades for the facility.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said it was exciting to hear the presentations about things people in the town have been missing.

Boucher said council is hopeful about 2022 being a good summer for the town. With covid 19 still out there, when asked about how the town will approach a busy summer with safety in mind, Boucher said the town did what it had to so far in terms of following public health regulations, and backing vaccinations, and will continue to follow the health advice of chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang.