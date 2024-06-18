Antigonish Town Council Hears Update on Complaints from Residents about a Smell coming from the Waste Treatment Plant

Antigonish Town Council heard an update from staff about complaints from residents concerning a smell coming from the town’s waste treatment plant.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said in the past mechanical issues led to smells coming from the plant but it is different this time. She said there is a breakdown in the bacteria in the plant.

Boucher said she understands it should take about three weeks to get the issue sorted, adding they are already a week and a half into the process. She said they are seeing some improvement, and they are hoping things will improve further over the next week and a half. She said staff are working diligently on the issue.