Antigonish Town Council Hires Interim CAO

Antigonish Town Council has hired an interim CAO to replace outgoing CAO Jeff Lawrence.

The town hired Marvin MacDonald, who worked with Municipal Affairs for 20 years and served as CAO for the District of St. Mary’s for six years. Mayor Laurie Boucher says MacDonald retired recently and agreed to come to Antigonish and serve as the interim CAO until the end of April.

With budget deliberations starting in the coming months, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said MacDonald will work with Lawrence for a few days before he leaves. Boucher said there is no reason to believe this will affect the town’s budget process.

Lawrence is set to remain with the town until January 31. Boucher thanked Lawrence for his work with the town over the last eight years.