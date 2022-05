Antigonish Town Council members sat down for their first draft budget meeting last week and

Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said things look good so far. Boucher said while it was a draft and numbers are going to change, council wanted to make sure its priorities are included in the different departments.

The current tax rates in the town are $1.10 per $100 of assessment for residential and $2.62 per $100 for commercial, after each went up by one cent last year.