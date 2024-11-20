Listen Live

Antigonish Town Council Holds First Regular Monthly meeting Following October Municipal Election

Nov 20, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish Town Council hosted its first regular monthly meeting with its new mayor, deputy mayor and councillors on Monday night.

Mayor Sean Cameron, who was sworn in last week alongside deputy mayor Diane Roberts, and councillors Andrew Murray, Jack Sullivan, Leon MacLellan, Patrick McKenna, and Juanita Pelly on November 6, said the first meeting went well. He and some of council attended initiation sessions with municipal affairs in Halifax. He said he is looking forward to getting great work out of council and building on the work of previous councils.

Antigonish Town Council.
Front row: (left to right) Deputy Mayor Diane Roberts, Mayor Sean Cameron, Councillor Juanita Pelly.
Back row: (left to right) Councillor Jack Sullivan, Councillor Leon MacLellan, Councillor Andrew Murray, Councillor Pat McKenna

The Town is also looking at setting up a committee of the whole structure, which Cameron said would be new to the town.

 

Cameron adds the committee of the whole would be a way of getting councillors up to speed on the committee work of other councillors.


