Antigonish Town Council Holds Meeting on Municipal Planning Strategy

Antigonish Town Council hosted a public participation meeting regarding its municipal planning

strategy on Wednesday. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council made updates to the document but it’s been over 20 years since council looked at the strategy in totality.

The mayor said three main topics were discussed including affordability and choice when it comes to where residents live, the resiliency of the community, and maintaining neighbourhood integrity while still providing appropriate housing for students, seniors and new families.

Boucher said this was just the first step in community consultations and there will be another meeting and they are hoping more residents will make it out.