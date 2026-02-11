Antigonish Town Council holds Preliminary Capital Budget Discussions at Special Meeting

During a special meeting on Tuesday night, Antigonish Town Council took part in some preliminary capital budget discussions.

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said the council wanted to put a focus on getting the capital budget done earlier this year. He said the purpose of Tuesday’s discussions was to lay out five or 10 projects and have council determine each one based on cost, time, quality, and what would be most beneficial to town residents.

As council proceeds further down that line, said Cameron, they will have more information and details as they narrow their scope.

Cameron said the operating budget will be done in conjunction, but noted the capital budget is important so they can get things out and tendered earlier to begin construction earlier.