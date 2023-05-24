Antigonish Town Council Holds the Line on Property Tax Rates

The residential-resource and commercial tax rates for the Town of Antigonish are staying the

same as last year.

Antigonish Town Council approved its tax rates and budget during a special meeting last night following an audit committee meeting. The residential-resource tax rate is $1.11 per $100 of assessment and the new commercial rate is $2.63 per $100 of assessment, both remaining the same from last year`s budget.

The total budget for 2023-2024 is just over $12.6 million.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said some of the bigger ticket items in the budget include policing costs, and mandatory provincial payments for things like housing, corrections, and education. She said she was happy to see over $100,000 in funding for accessibility projects, such as sidewalk upgrades.

The tax rates in Antigonish remain amongst the lowest for towns in the province. Even with that, Boucher noted Antigonish Town still has a lot of capital projects on the go, such as the Active Transportation corridor.