Antigonish Town Council Hoping To Adopt Capital Budget Early

Antigonish Town Council is continuing on developing a capital budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Mayor Sean Cameron says the town has identified 7 or 8 projects it would like to see done. From that list, staff is to provide more details on approximately 4 projects, including costs. Cameron says if four can’t be done financially, that number will be reduced or possibly move to a less expensive project from that initial list of 7 or 8.

Cameron says it’s looking to get the capital budget adopted sooner in order get these projects started earlier.

Cameron says council hasn’t broken out the operating budget yet, the focus is on the capital budget. He says there will be an operating reserve it will carry over from this year to next, but he doesn’t see any increase in their operating budgets.