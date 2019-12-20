Antigonish Town Council Introduces new Land Use By-Law and Municipal Planning Strategy

Antigonish Town Council is moving forward with their proposed new land use bylaw and

municipal planning strategy. Both documents received first reading following a public hearing on a different matter last night.

The next step in the process for adopting the LUB and MPS is to a public hearing, which the town scheduled for January 16 at 6 p.m. in council chambers. Mayor Laurie Boucher said consultation work with the public and local stakeholders on both began around a year ago.

Boucher said there were a number of public hearings on the plans and it came before the town’s planning advisory committee. She says council is proud of the plan, calling the documents pro development.

Boucher said the new MPS and LUB will see changes to zoning. She said the land in the town is valuable because there is no room to grow, adding whatever is available has to be used to create a livable, walkable, community within the downtown area.

The new land use bylaw states the development of new lodging homes will be prohibited in all zones of the town. She said council wants to make sure they can have good development in the downtown core and make sure neighbourhoods remain peaceful and a great place to live.