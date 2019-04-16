Antigonish Town Council looks to later this Spring to Adopt Municipal Budget

Antigonish Town Mayor Laurie Boucher said council is about a month away from voting on their budget.

Boucher said staff could offer something to administration later this week, with the hope of getting it before council by the end of April and finishing it by mid-May. Boucher said there isn’t any news in terms of what the budget or tax rates will look like but, as always, they will aim to deliver the same or better service as the past year with a minimal affect on taxes. She said they will have to see what the bottom line is once they hear back from all of the necessary departments.

On March 29, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced the 2019/2020 transfer from the gas tax fund would double in a one-time top-up, with the Town of Antigonish receiving just over $325,000. Boucher said this will help quite a bit and enable them to do more infrastructure and capital projects than planned.