Antigonish Town Council Looks to Revamp Downtown Intersection

A change for the area is on the minds of Antigonish Town Council following a presentation regarding a proposed retooling for the Main Street and Hawthorne Street intersection.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the new intersection will feature new lights and an island.

Boucher said a number of people over the years have voiced concerns about the safety of the intersection for both vehicles and pedestrians. A meeting was held with local business owners and Boucher stressed the importance of receiving their input.

The town would like to see the intersection completed as soon as possible after spring convocation for StFX. Boucher said this will help mitigate any adverse affects to businesses and make sure it is a safer intersection when it is completed, noting the nearby business community is onboard.

The estimated budget for the project is around $400,000 and a call for tenders is going out shortly.