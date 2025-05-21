Antigonish Town Council Makes Changes to Low-Income Property Tax Exemption Policy

Antigonish Town Council adopted changes to its low-income property tax exemption policy during a meeting Tuesday night.

The income eligibility for the exemption rose from $28,510 to $35,000, and the flat $450 exemption is being replaced with a tiered system, with up to $750 for lowest income households, $500 for mid-tier, and $250 for the upper threshold.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said this will help low-income families, adding for residents in their own homes on fixed incomes, every little bit helps. Around 19 residents used the program last year, the most since 2019, and Cameron said they are hoping more people will take part with the changes.