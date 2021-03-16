Antigonish Town Council Marks One Year of COVID-19 Protocols

During last night’s meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Laurie Boucher reflected on the

last year of the town dealing with COVID-19.

Today marks one year since the town sent staff home because of COVID-19 protocols. Mayor Laurie Boucher said everybody seemed to take the news in stride, and did what had to be done.

The town also received a community spirit award from Lt.-Gov. Arthur J LeBlanc, for its work over the last year. Boucher said it was nice to be recognized along with all of the other Nova Scotia Municipalities, noting the eastern end of the country did well in maintaining a sense of normalcy during that time