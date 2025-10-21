Antigonish Town Council Offers $4,800 from Discretionary Fund to the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Organizing Committee

On Monday night, council for the Town of Antigonish voted to offer $4,800 from its discretionary fund to the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition organizing committee.

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said council feels the exhibition is an important part of the history of Antigonish, adding it is older than the town itself.

Cameron tipped his cap to the organizers, noting they were smart in solving the issue. The mayor said anything council can do to support the continuation of the exhibition is important.