Antigonish Town Council opposes changes to the Municipal Government Antigonish

Antigonish Town Council is taking a stand against a proposed amendment to the Municipal Government Act.

Council has directed staff to send a letter to the province indicating the proposed amendment to the Act allowing the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to reduce tax and sell land to companies under market value creates an unlevel playing field within the province.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said there are five municipalities in the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Networks, including the Town of Port Hawkesbury, which needs to be able to compete with CBRM.

She added she doesn’t believe amending the act to allow all municipalities to do so would be beneficial either.

Similar concerns were expressed by the Municipality of the District of Guysborough; and have outlined their opposition to the bill in a letter to the province