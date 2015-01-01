Antigonish Town Council passes First Ready on a Proposed Marketing Levy

Council for the Town of Antigonish passed first reading on a proposed marketing levy for the area.

If it gains full approval, the levy would see a three per cent charge on the prices of fixed roof accommodations, with an estimated annual levy collection of over $235,000. Exemptions for the levy would include a person paying less than $20, students living in a building owned by a post-secondary educational institution, a person renting a room for more than 30 days, and people staying in the area while receiving medical treatment at a hospital, health care centre, or seeking specialist advice.

Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said the money collected through the levy will be used to fund tourism initiatives, build event hosting capacity, and attract new visitors to the area.

The by-law would take effect January 1, but no levy will be added to accommodations booked and paid for before January 1, and no levy will be added to reservations for accommodations made and paid for between January 1 and April 1.

The plan is to have registrations with operators complete by March of 2024, so the levy can begin to be collected in April. The by-law will require second reading and then go through the by-law process with the province.