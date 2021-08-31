Antigonish Town Council Receives Additional Information on St. FX University’s COVID-19 Testing Mandate

During a special meeting last night, Antigonish Town Council received some clarity on StFX’s mandatory testing mandate.

Last week, after consultations with the AUT and students union, StFX university announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for the campus community. While the school is encouraging asymptomatic testing among all members of the community, those who are fully vaccinated will be exempt from mandatory testing with proper proof of vaccination. A release from the university stated administration will share more details with the campus community as it develops the plans in the days ahead.

On Monday evening, council for the Town of Antigonish held an in-camera meeting with Andrew Beckett, StFX vice presidents of finance and administration, to get an update on the university’s plans.

After the meeting, mayor Laurie Boucher said council is happy with the direction StFX took in regards to mandatory testing.

Boucher said council will continue to work with StFX to ensure the safety of the entire community.

Antigonish Town and County residents are invited to attend a virtual information session Wednesday evening with StFX President Dr. Andy Hakin along with Boucher and county Warden Owen McCarron. The session will provide an opportunity for local residents to learn and ask questions about StFX’s plans and procedures related to the pandemic. The session will run on zoom starting at 6:30 tomorrow (Wednesday) evening. Links to the session are available on the Facebook pages for the town and county.