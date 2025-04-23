Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish Town Council receives feedback from Residents on Active Transportation Trail Project

Apr 23, 2025 | Local News

Antigonish Town Council heard public feedback on the Active Transportation Trail project in their area.

The municipality hosted a town hall about the AT trail on March 25 with around 100 attendees, and there was also community survey active from March 6-26. Town council heard a report about the findings in the survey and public meeting during last night`s regular monthly meeting. The report showed 67.6 per cent of town respondents supported the project.

Active Transportation Trail on West Street in Antigonish (Ken Kingston photo)

Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron noted the first section of the trail is complete. Council is now looking at other sections.

The Bay Street section, which is set to run from Columbus Field to Adams Street, will be a part of the town`s upcoming budget  discussions


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year