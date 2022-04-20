Antigonish Town Council Receives Monthly Report From RCMP

Sgt. Warren MacBeath appeared before Antigonish Town Council last night to offer a monthly RCMP report to members and keep them up to date on recent goings on with police.

One item of note for the month of March was the seizure of 2.6 kilograms of pure cocaine, ecstasy pills, cutting agent, and a large quantity of cash. Deputy Mayor William Cormier said he was surprised to learn the quantity of drugs seized by police.

During the meeting, MacBeath referenced his appearance at the November meeting , where he addressed a number of issues brought to him from council during the October meeting. Those issues included speeding and loud mufflers, and a police action resulted in police issuing 40 tickets and 31 vehicles failing inspection. Following last night’s meeting, Cormier said he was impressed with MacBeath’s willingness to appear before council, noting it’s nice to communicate the concerns of residents face to face.

MacBeath said with the warm weather on the way, he is looking at similar operations taking place in the future.