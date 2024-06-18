Antigonish Town Council Receives Update on Closed College Street Bridge

Antigonish Town Council received an update on the status of the College Street Bridge.

The bridge was closed to vehicle traffic in April, and later to pedestrian traffic as well. Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council realizes it is an inconvenience but it is necessary to keep it closed for safety reasons. An engineering firm reviewed the bridge, said Boucher, adding the firm verbally accepted a plan to go forward from town staff. She said they are waiting for the final approval, and hoping to get it sorted quickly.