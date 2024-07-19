Antigonish Town Council receives update on Housing Accelerator Fund

The Town of Antigonish received an update on the federal Housing Accelerator Fund during a regular meeting earlier this week.

Denise Dunn, Housing Accelerator Fund coordinator for the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, spoke to town council on Monday about the federal initiative which aims to help local government increase housing construction. A release from the federal government states, since the fund’s launch last year, the federal government signed 179 agreements across the country to fast-track more than 750,000 homes over the next 10 years.

Dunn, who began serving as the fund coordinator for the municipalities in early June, said there are five key initiatives for the town, including reviewing its municipal planning strategy, modernization of the permitting process, protection of source water, creation of a town services grant, and community transit.

When asked how many housing units this work is expected to produce for Antigonish Town and County, Dunn said it will be 93 units over three years in the town and county, with the potential to have an additional 270 units over 10 years. The town is getting $1.3 million through the fund while the county is getting $1.9 million.