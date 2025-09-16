Antigonish Town Council Receives Update on its Water Supply at the James River Dam

Antigonish Town Council received an update on the situation at the James River Dam.

Town of Antigonish director of public works Kyle Meisner told council the 25 mms of rainfall in late August helped bring up the water level at the facility. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron noted residents stepped up to do their part with the conservation measures.

With that said, water at the dam is still not spilling and Cameron said they are hoping for more rain over the next few weeks.

The Town enacted voluntary water conservation measures on July 17, before moving into mandatory measures on August 6. They reinstated the voluntary measure on August 29, following the rain late in the month.