Antigonish Town Council receives Update on Odour Coming from Sewage Treatment Plant

The odor from Antigonish Sewer treatment plant continues to be an issue this summer, and town council heard an update from staff on the matter Friday afternoon .

An engineering report from last year offered seven mitigation actions for the odor, including increasing airflow from existing blowers, removing sludge which was completed in January, adding a temporary air supply, installing an influent screening system, and upgrading their aeration system. Design work is underway to undertake the air supply option, a design in underway with engineering firm CBCL for an influent screening system, and CBCL is also designing upgrades to the aerations system as part of the screening project.

Antigonish Sewage Treatment Facility (Town of Antigonish photo)

The town has also added cool water to the lagoon, added de-odorizer, and removed debris from the aeration system.

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said staff has been active on the matter, noting they searched out a blower to add oxygen, and installed a water pipeline to move more oxygenated water from the end of the plant to the front of the plant where there is less oxygen.

The odor began this year near the start of July during a heat wave in the area.