Antigonish Town Council Receives Update on Water Supplies at James River Dam

On Monday night, Antigonish Town Council received an update on the water situation at the James River Dam.

As of Monday, the water supply is down 6.5 feet out of 18.5 feet. While there was some recent rain, the water levels continue to go down, although conservations measures seem to help, with congratulations going out from town mayor Sean Cameron to the residents who are doing their part.

Cameron asked staff for regular updates on the situation at the dam, noting council has to know when getting to a critical level. He said a water supply needs to be available for fire protection, as well as for St. Martha’s Hospital.

Cameron noted water towers are presently full with about 2 million gallons of water. He said there is a sufficient amount of water in case of a fire, adding if water levels get critical, EMO will invoke further methods to ensure fire protection.