Antigonish Town Council Recommends No Changes to Council size and Having Councillors Elected at Large to UARB

Following discussion, an in-person presentation, and five written submissions, the Town of

Antigonish voted to recommend maintaining the status quo when it comes to council size and being at large instead of moving to a ward system.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.

When asked about council’s decision following the meeting, Antigonish mayor Laurie Boucher said she feels the town’s size played a role, adding the at-large system works for the area.

Council’s recommendation will now go to the NSUARB, which will make the final decision.