Antigonish Town Council Reviewing Recommendations by Staff For Tax Rate Increases

Antigonish Town residents and business owners may soon see an increase in municipal tax rates.

Following last night’s regular meeting of Antigonish Town Council, Mayor Sean Cameron said there were some budget meetings held as part of the municipality’s budget preparations. With tax rates currently at $1.13 per $100 of assessment for residential-resource properties $2.65 per $100 of assessment for the commercial properties, staff recommended a 20 cent increase for residential-resource, and a 25 cent increase for commercial for the upcoming budget.

Cameron said council at this time is not comfortable with those numbers, adding they are working with staff to see if they can get those numbers lowered.

The mayor said council and staff are going to have another audit meeting as soon as next Tuesday, and then a special council meeting in the future to adopt the budget and tax rates.