Antigonish Town Council Defeats Motion to Change CACL’s Tax Rates

Antigonish Town Council voted against a motion which would change the tax rates for the local

Canadian Association for Community Living.

Mayor Laurie Boucher said a request came to council asking to change the CACL`s rates from commercial to residential. After putting forward a motion and discussing the matter, town council voted 6-1 against the motion.

The mayor explained like a lot of businesses, CACL is dealing with issues because of the shutdown. Boucher said the town understands the CACLs need some help and encouraged them to reach out to the town to explore other avenues.